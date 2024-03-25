Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.10% of Valero Energy worth $45,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $169.43. 1,192,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,467,992. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $172.46.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.08.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

