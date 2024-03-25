Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortis from C$58.50 to C$58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

FTS opened at C$53.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.17. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$49.82 and a 52-week high of C$62.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.72. The company had revenue of C$2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.22 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Fortis will post 3.2119403 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

In other Fortis news, Director Margarita Dilley acquired 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$38.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,027.20. In other news, Director Margarita Dilley bought 960 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,027.20. Also, Director Brian Slocum purchased 1,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$39.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,971.65. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,851 shares of company stock worth $111,115. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

