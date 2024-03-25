Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fortrea from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Fortrea stock opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. Fortrea has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.92.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $775.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortrea will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,246,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,110,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

