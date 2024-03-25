Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Up 5%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.56. 1,259,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,032,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSM. TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 213,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 159,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Articles

