Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.06

Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.06 and last traded at $52.95, with a volume of 67263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.20.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.11. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 165,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 130,721 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 148,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 272,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.