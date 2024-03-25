Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.49

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.49 and last traded at $45.92, with a volume of 1516065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

