FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71. FreightCar America has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $68.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 38,276.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

