FTAI Infrastructure Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:FIP)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.
Shares of FTAI Infrastructure stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91. FTAI Infrastructure has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.
FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.44 million during the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.77%.
FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.
