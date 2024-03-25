G999 (G999) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $62.96

G999 (G999) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $62.96 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 44.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00081894 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00024072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008426 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001373 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

