GDS (GDS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect GDS to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GDS stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. GDS has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS by 68.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in GDS by 366.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,562,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,878 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 511.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 711,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 594,881 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GDS in the first quarter worth approximately $8,292,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in GDS by 213.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 499,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 340,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

