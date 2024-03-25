GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $8.53

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.53, but opened at $8.86. GDS shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 437,125 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

GDS Trading Down 1.9 %

Institutional Trading of GDS

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of GDS by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in GDS by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in GDS by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

