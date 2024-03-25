GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Position Lessened by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEHC. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $92,462,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $832,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $488,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $9,395,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $190,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC traded down $1.45 on Monday, hitting $88.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,105. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.73.

Get Our Latest Report on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.