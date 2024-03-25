GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 436,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,073 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $33,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GEHC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.70. 1,559,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,656,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.96. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.