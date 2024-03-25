Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $237.50 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $237.50 million and $85,645.99 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for $1.58 or 0.00002277 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00007942 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00026138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00015597 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,523.45 or 0.99987063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00012177 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.71 or 0.00150595 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Geegoopuzzle

GGP is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 1.58730115 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $98,193.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

