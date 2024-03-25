General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Cut by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in General Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth raised its position in General Electric by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 43.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on General Electric

General Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

General Electric stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,853,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,925,662. General Electric has a 1-year low of $92.11 and a 1-year high of $177.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.14. The stock has a market cap of $190.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

