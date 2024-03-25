General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,024 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $25,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,015,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960,127. General Electric has a 52 week low of $92.11 and a 52 week high of $177.50. The stock has a market cap of $189.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.14.

Insider Activity

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.54.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

