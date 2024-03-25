General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Raised to $61.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GIS. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.50.

GIS stock opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.74. General Mills has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.13%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,720. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

