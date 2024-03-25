Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,246 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.07% of Genuine Parts worth $13,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.61. 844,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.66. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $174.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

