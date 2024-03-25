Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Declares Dividend of $0.42

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4164 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Getinge AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GNGBY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.97. Getinge AB has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $26.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $930.96 million during the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 7.58%.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; monitoring systems, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected devices, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

