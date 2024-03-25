Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd.

Shares of Getty Realty stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.66. The company had a trading volume of 66,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,625. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.89. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $45.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.19 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 68.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

