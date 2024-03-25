GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

