Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. 479,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 862% from the average session volume of 49,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Glacier Media Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glacier Media had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of C$35.71 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Glacier Media

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.

