Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $4.70

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $4.59. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 5,665 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $884.75 million, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $117.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.73 million. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 87.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Global Blue Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Global Blue Group by 37.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 53.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

