Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $4.70

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $4.59. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 5,665 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $884.75 million, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $117.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.73 million. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 87.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Global Blue Group Company Profile
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
