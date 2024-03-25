GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Stock Price Up 16.1%

GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 16.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 129,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 76,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

GMV Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$12.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20.

GMV Minerals Company Profile

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project that consists of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

