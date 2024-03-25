Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Gold Resource from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 200.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Gold Resource by 22.8% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 307,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 57,002 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Gold Resource by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,204,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 27,603 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.
