Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,004 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 277% from the previous session’s volume of 266 shares.The stock last traded at $45.25 and had previously closed at $45.28.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.45.
About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF
The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
