Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$30.78 and a 1 year high of C$38.97.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C($0.76). The company had revenue of C$129.80 million during the quarter.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.
