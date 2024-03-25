Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Shares Gap Up to $5.71

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.71, but opened at $5.88. Gray Television shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 103,518 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gray Television

Gray Television Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.31 million. Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is -23.02%.

Institutional Trading of Gray Television

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its position in Gray Television by 336.8% during the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,000,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,683,000 after buying an additional 3,084,578 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at about $28,491,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Gray Television by 46.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 966,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,115,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in Gray Television by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,094,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,730,000 after acquiring an additional 661,760 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gray Television

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.