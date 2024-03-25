Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID) Sets New 52-Week Low at $44.20

Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 44.20 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 44.20 ($0.56), with a volume of 1854729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.05 ($0.59).

Gresham House Energy Storage Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 62.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 87.83. The company has a market cap of £253.46 million, a PE ratio of 645.71 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Gresham House Energy Storage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gresham House Energy Storage

In other news, insider David Stevenson bought 5,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £2,468.64 ($3,142.76). In related news, insider David Stevenson acquired 5,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £2,468.64 ($3,142.76). Also, insider Isabel Liu purchased 29,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £14,999.50 ($19,095.48). Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Gresham House Energy Storage

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.