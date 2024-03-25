Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.21

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 1143106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SUPV. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $546.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $385.72 million for the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle S.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 838.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 342,980 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 310,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 95,697 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 460.1% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 167,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Supervielle

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.