Guess? (NYSE:GES) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on GES. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guess? currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $891.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 30.68%. Guess?’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guess? will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Guess? by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Guess? during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Guess? by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
