Guess? (NYSE:GES) PT Raised to $30.00

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GES. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.50.
Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $891.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.54 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 30.68%. Guess?’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. Guess?’s payout ratio is 41.38%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Guess? by 266.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Guess? in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Guess? in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Guess? in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guess? by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
