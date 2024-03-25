Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) PT Lowered to GBX 165 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 165 ($2.10) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the oil production company’s stock.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of GKP opened at GBX 105.30 ($1.34) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £234.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12 month low of GBX 81.29 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 185 ($2.36). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 102.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 112.50.
About Gulf Keystone Petroleum
