Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) PT Lowered to GBX 165 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 165 ($2.10) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the oil production company’s stock.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GKP opened at GBX 105.30 ($1.34) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £234.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12 month low of GBX 81.29 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 185 ($2.36). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 102.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 112.50.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

