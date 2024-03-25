H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Given New $45.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of HTHT stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,871. H World Group has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $50.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in H World Group during the 4th quarter worth about $83,235,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in H World Group during the third quarter valued at $72,809,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 175.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,111 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in H World Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,389,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,080,000 after buying an additional 1,039,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,360,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after buying an additional 714,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

