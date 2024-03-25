Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shares Up 4.9%

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.37. 2,116,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,159,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.78 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth $40,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

See Also

