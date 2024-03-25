Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Shares Gap Up to $31.97

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.97, but opened at $32.85. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $32.69, with a volume of 8,695 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $210.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 108.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

