Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) & Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Head-To-Head Survey

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) and Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.1% of Hawaiian shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Hawaiian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hawaiian and Qantas Airways’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian $2.72 billion 0.25 -$260.49 million ($5.05) -2.63 Qantas Airways N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Qantas Airways has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hawaiian.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hawaiian and Qantas Airways, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian 1 1 1 0 2.00 Qantas Airways 1 0 0 0 1.00

Hawaiian presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 39.71%. Given Hawaiian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hawaiian is more favorable than Qantas Airways.

Profitability

This table compares Hawaiian and Qantas Airways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian -9.59% -171.49% -7.92% Qantas Airways N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hawaiian beats Qantas Airways on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc., engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts. The company also offers daily service on its Neighbor Island routes among the four major islands of the State of Hawai'i. In addition, it offers scheduled service on its international routes between the State of Hawai'i and Tokyo (Narita and Haneda), Japan, Osaka, Japan; Sydney, Australia; Auckland, New Zealand; Pago Pago, American Samoa; Papeete, Tahiti; and Seoul, South Korea, as well as operates various ad hoc charters. The company distributes its tickets through various distribution channels, including its website hawaiianairlines.com primarily for North America and Neighbor Island routes, as well as through travel agencies and wholesale distributors for its international routes. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of 19 Boeing 717-200 aircraft for the Neighbor Island routes; 24 Airbus A330-200 aircraft; and 18 Airbus A321neo for the North America and international routes. The company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs. The company operates a fleet of aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands. Qantas Airways Limited was founded in 1920 and is based in Mascot, Australia.

