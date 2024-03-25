HC Wainwright Boosts OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) Price Target to $7.00

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OKYO Pharma Trading Down 12.8 %

Shares of OKYO opened at $1.54 on Friday. OKYO Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69.

Get OKYO Pharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OKYO Pharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OKYO Pharma stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Free Report) by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733,333 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 2.63% of OKYO Pharma worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

OKYO Pharma Company Profile

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OKYO Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OKYO Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.