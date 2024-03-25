HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Asensus Surgical’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Asensus Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ASXC opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.46. Asensus Surgical has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asensus Surgical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Asensus Surgical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,587,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 193,703 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 57,252 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 669,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 80,598 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 773.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 112,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49,961 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

