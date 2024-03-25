Head-To-Head Review: Realty Income (NYSE:O) & Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE)

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) and Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Realty Income has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veris Residential has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Realty Income and Veris Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realty Income 21.39% 4.06% 1.60% Veris Residential -38.30% -11.53% -4.32%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Realty Income 0 7 5 0 2.42 Veris Residential 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Realty Income and Veris Residential, as reported by MarketBeat.

Realty Income currently has a consensus price target of $60.96, indicating a potential upside of 16.86%. Veris Residential has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.86%. Given Veris Residential’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veris Residential is more favorable than Realty Income.

Dividends

Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Veris Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Realty Income pays out 244.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Veris Residential pays out -17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Realty Income has increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years. Realty Income is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Realty Income and Veris Residential’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realty Income $4.08 billion 11.01 $872.31 million $1.26 41.40 Veris Residential $279.86 million 4.86 -$107.26 million ($1.23) -11.98

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Veris Residential. Veris Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.8% of Realty Income shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Veris Residential shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Realty Income shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Veris Residential shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Realty Income beats Veris Residential on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 644 consecutive monthly dividends on its shares of common stock throughout its 55-year operating history and increased the dividend 123 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O).

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principle; a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations; and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

