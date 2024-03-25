Head-To-Head Survey: BP (NYSE:BP) and PetroChina (OTCMKTS:PCCYF)

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) and PetroChina (OTCMKTS:PCCYF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BP and PetroChina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP $213.03 billion 0.50 $15.24 billion $5.09 7.43 PetroChina N/A N/A N/A $0.71 1.15

BP has higher revenue and earnings than PetroChina. PetroChina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP 7.15% 16.00% 4.96% PetroChina N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of BP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of PetroChina shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of BP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BP and PetroChina, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BP 2 2 5 0 2.33 PetroChina 0 0 1 0 3.00

BP currently has a consensus price target of $42.66, indicating a potential upside of 12.86%. Given BP’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BP is more favorable than PetroChina.

Summary

BP beats PetroChina on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil. In addition, the company involved in convenience and retail fuel, EV charging, Castrol lubricant, aviation, B2B, and midstream businesses; refining and oil trading; and bioenergy business. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Oil, Gas and New Energy Resource; Refining, Chemicals and New material; Marketing; and Natural Gas Sales segments. The Oil, Gas and New Energy Resource segment engages in the exploration, development, transportation, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas, as well as is involved in the new energy resource business. The Refining, Chemicals and New material segment refines crude oil and petroleum products; and produces and markets primary petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products, and other chemical products. The Marketing segment is involved in the marketing of refined and non-oil products, and trading business. The Natural Gas Sales segment engages in the transportation and sale of natural gas. The company is also involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil sands and coalbed methane; trading of crude oil and petrochemical products; storage, chemical engineering, storage facilities, service station, and transportation facilities and related businesses; and production and sales of basic and derivative chemical, and other chemical products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. PetroChina Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

