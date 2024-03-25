Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.82

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.82 and last traded at C$7.77, with a volume of 139175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.74.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HWX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$9.00 price objective on Headwater Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.70.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.84.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$138.43 million during the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 36.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.7096774 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Headwater Exploration’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan L. Grimwood sold 24,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.60, for a total transaction of C$186,405.20. In other news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.62, for a total transaction of C$152,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan L. Grimwood sold 24,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.60, for a total transaction of C$186,405.20. Insiders have sold 330,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,112 over the last 90 days. 4.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

