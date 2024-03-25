HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

HealthStream Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HSTM opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $29.12.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.83 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 5.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

Insider Activity at HealthStream

In other news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,013.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $408,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,013.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 568.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the second quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in HealthStream during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HealthStream by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in HealthStream in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

