Heliogen (HLGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of HLGN stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. Heliogen has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heliogen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, operates in decarbonizing industry with concentrated sunlight. It is developing a solar solution utilizing computer vision software to align an array of mirrors, reflecting sunlight to a target on the top of a tower. Its artificial intelligence enabled modular system delivers renewable energy in the form of heat, power, or hydrogen fuel.

