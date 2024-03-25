Hermez Network Trading 1.4% Higher This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.29 or 0.00006093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $156.67 million and $45,902.81 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00007863 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00025544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00015571 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001680 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,230.42 or 0.99793099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00012099 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.47 or 0.00149870 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.23650651 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $27,311.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

