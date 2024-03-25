HI (HI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.78 Million

HI (HI) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $313,920.39 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HI has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00007942 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00026138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00015597 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,523.45 or 0.99987063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00012177 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.71 or 0.00150595 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000055 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00060501 USD and is up 9.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $306,093.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.