Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $166.97 on Friday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $147.01 and a 12-month high of $242.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.37 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 13.84%.

Institutional Trading of Hingham Institution for Savings

About Hingham Institution for Savings

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIFS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 326.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,309 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.