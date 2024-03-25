Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance
Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $166.97 on Friday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $147.01 and a 12-month high of $242.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.01.
Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.37 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 13.84%.
Institutional Trading of Hingham Institution for Savings
About Hingham Institution for Savings
Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
