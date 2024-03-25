HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HMST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.17.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HMST

HomeStreet Stock Performance

Shares of HMST stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.31.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). HomeStreet had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $45.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joanne R. Harrell purchased 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $25,055.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,667.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HomeStreet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,748,000 after acquiring an additional 240,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 30,774 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 693,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 57,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 52,767 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 127,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.