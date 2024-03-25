Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 3.5% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $90,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 42.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.48. 1,949,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,087,809. The firm has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

