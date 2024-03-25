Hooked Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $32.10 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $222.01 million and approximately $32.10 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00002309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,666,666 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 130,588,044.74593899 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.55727611 USD and is up 10.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $30,367,721.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

